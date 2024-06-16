Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $322.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $380.11.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $372.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $216.95 and a 52 week high of $389.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $327.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.28.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at $430,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 103.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 7.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,474,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.