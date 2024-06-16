CashBackPro Price Hits $1.10 (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 73.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00001657 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 54.9% lower against the US dollar. CashBackPro has a market cap of $99.34 million and $1.06 million worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00012151 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00010117 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66,496.19 or 1.00052152 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00012898 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.70 or 0.00091329 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 1.23757273 USD and is up 23.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,591,489.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.