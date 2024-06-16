CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Short Interest Down 9.7% in May

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the May 15th total of 102,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
CDL Hospitality Trusts Price Performance
Shares of CDHSF stock remained flat at $0.81 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $0.90.
CDL Hospitality Trusts Company Profile
