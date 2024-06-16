Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CLLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cellectis from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Cellectis Stock Performance

Shares of CLLS opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Cellectis has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $3.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 3.09.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 67.41% and a negative net margin of 529.81%. The company had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectis

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cellectis stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,906 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Cellectis worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

