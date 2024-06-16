Centene’s (CNC) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.93.

Get Centene alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centene

Centene Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $68.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Centene has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $81.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.35. The firm has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Centene

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Centene by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 580,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,241,000 after acquiring an additional 326,468 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Centene by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,652,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,033,000 after acquiring an additional 32,427 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Centene by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Centene by 526.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 47,257 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centene

(Get Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.