Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPBI) Short Interest Update

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPBI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the May 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Plains Bancshares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Plains Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Flagstone Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Central Plains Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Plains Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Plains Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of CPBI remained flat at $10.02 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820. Central Plains Bancshares has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $10.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16.

About Central Plains Bancshares

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc focuses on providing various banking products and services to retail customers, and small and medium-sized commercial customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by properties, as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural real estate and non-real estate loans, and consumer loans.

