Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $282.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.38.

CRL stock opened at $209.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.91. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $275.00. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at $5,282,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,072.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

