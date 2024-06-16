CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Short Interest Down 21.7% in May

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the May 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CHS Stock Down 0.9 %

CHS stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $25.66. 24,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,484. CHS has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $26.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.85.

CHS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CHS Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCL Free Report ) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

