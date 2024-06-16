Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.25.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.22 per share, for a total transaction of $494,836.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,618.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,814,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,513,000 after purchasing an additional 35,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,726,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,593,000 after acquiring an additional 37,065 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,560,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,881,000 after acquiring an additional 177,900 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,086,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,051,000 after acquiring an additional 83,214 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 847,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,921,000 after acquiring an additional 44,773 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $136.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $106.45 and a 12-month high of $140.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.43.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $590.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.41 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 44.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

