CIBC Increases Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$41.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Boralex from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Boralex to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boralex has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$41.00.

Boralex Stock Performance

TSE:BLX opened at C$34.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.94. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$25.40 and a twelve month high of C$37.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.05. Boralex had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of C$291.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$296.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Boralex will post 1.0561014 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.35%.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

