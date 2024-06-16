Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $55.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $53.00.

CIEN has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Ciena from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Ciena from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.38.

Ciena Price Performance

CIEN stock opened at $46.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.33. Ciena has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Ciena had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $205,758.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,226,292.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $205,758.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,226,292.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 3,156 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $144,355.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,561.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,032 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,084,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,903,000 after purchasing an additional 155,964 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 4.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,940,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $422,535,000 after buying an additional 371,041 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its position in Ciena by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 5,021,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,028,000 after acquiring an additional 368,897 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,652,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,893,000 after acquiring an additional 366,647 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Ciena by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,513,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $158,149,000 after acquiring an additional 791,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Articles

