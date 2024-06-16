Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the May 15th total of 43,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Performance

CLMB traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,012. Climb Global Solutions has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $73.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $257.41 million, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.44 million. Climb Global Solutions had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 3.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Climb Global Solutions will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Climb Global Solutions Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Climb Global Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Climb Global Solutions by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 23.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 82.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

Climb Global Solutions Company Profile

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

