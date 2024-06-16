Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH 1-Day Volume Hits $1.97 Million (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for $3,857.14 or 0.05803143 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market cap of $645.34 million and $1.97 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH launched on August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 1,445,265 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,309 tokens. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “CBETH is a token that represents staked ETH on the Ethereum 2.0 network. It allows users to participate in staking without having to lock up their ETH or run a validator node. CBETH can be traded on DeFi platforms and used as collateral for lending and borrowing. CBETH was created by Coinbase, a cryptocurrency exchange platform. It can be used to participate in Ethereum 2.0 staking indirectly, trade on DeFi platforms, use as collateral for lending and borrowing, and enhance liquidity in the Ethereum ecosystem. CBETH is a wrapped token, which means that it is backed by a certain amount of ETH. When you purchase CBETH, you are essentially buying a claim to a portion of the ETH that has been staked on the Ethereum 2.0 network. You will receive staking rewards proportional to your CBETH holdings.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

