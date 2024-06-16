Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,100 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the May 15th total of 115,100 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 405,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Color Star Technology Price Performance
NASDAQ:ADD opened at $0.22 on Friday. Color Star Technology has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28.
Color Star Technology Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Color Star Technology
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Color Star Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Color Star Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.