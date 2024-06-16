Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,100 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the May 15th total of 115,100 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 405,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Color Star Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADD opened at $0.22 on Friday. Color Star Technology has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28.

Color Star Technology Company Profile

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

