Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $55.00. The stock had previously closed at $48.18, but opened at $46.64. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Comerica shares last traded at $46.72, with a volume of 80,131 shares trading hands.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CMA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.77.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $382,381.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Comerica by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.95.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.57 million. Comerica had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 16.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 56.46%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

