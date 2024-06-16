Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.06. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $59.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 35,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $2,066,547.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,024.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMC. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 67,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commercial Metals

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.