Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Upgraded at Raymond James

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CMG. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Cibc World Mkts raised Computer Modelling Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners raised their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Computer Modelling Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.94.

Shares of TSE CMG opened at C$12.96 on Friday. Computer Modelling Group has a one year low of C$6.21 and a one year high of C$13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$32.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.30 million. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 42.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3502392 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 16,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.37, for a total transaction of C$165,920.00. In related news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.10, for a total value of C$524,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.37, for a total value of C$165,920.00. Insiders have sold a total of 224,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,654,253 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

