Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Short Interest Update

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the May 15th total of 2,560,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 527,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.59 per share, with a total value of $49,131.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 239,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,053,997.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,679 shares of company stock valued at $98,546. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concentrix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 381.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Concentrix by 163.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Concentrix from $121.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Concentrix

Concentrix Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ CNXC traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.22. The company had a trading volume of 445,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,069. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.02 and its 200-day moving average is $75.63. Concentrix has a one year low of $53.89 and a one year high of $106.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.60.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Concentrix will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.95%.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.