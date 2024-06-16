Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the May 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

CNDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Conduent in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 38,149,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $132,378,195.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Conduent during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Conduent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 1,084.3% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNDT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,203,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,066. The company has a market cap of $628.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45. Conduent has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $4.08.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.00 million. Conduent had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Conduent will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.



Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

