Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Consolidated Water in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Water’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $39.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.65 million.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Consolidated Water Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $25.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average is $29.89. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $38.29.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Water

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

