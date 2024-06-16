Contrasting Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) and APi Group (NYSE:APG)

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) and Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for APi Group and Vacasa, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APi Group 0 2 5 0 2.71 Vacasa 0 3 1 0 2.25

APi Group presently has a consensus target price of $44.29, indicating a potential upside of 16.36%. Vacasa has a consensus target price of $10.38, indicating a potential upside of 135.80%. Given Vacasa’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vacasa is more favorable than APi Group.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio APi Group $6.93 billion 1.51 $153.00 million ($2.15) -17.70 Vacasa $1.12 billion 0.09 -$298.70 million ($28.41) -0.15

This table compares APi Group and Vacasa’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

APi Group has higher revenue and earnings than Vacasa. APi Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vacasa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.6% of APi Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Vacasa shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of APi Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Vacasa shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares APi Group and Vacasa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APi Group 2.49% 37.83% 10.90% Vacasa -33.68% 88.37% 18.02%

Volatility & Risk

APi Group has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vacasa has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

APi Group beats Vacasa on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems. The Specialty Services segment provides various infrastructure and specialized industrial plant services, including maintenance and repair of underground electric, gas, water, sewer, and telecommunications infrastructure. This segment offers engineering and design, fabrication, installation, maintenance service and repair, retrofitting and upgrading services, pipeline infrastructure, access and road construction, supporting facilities, and integrity management and maintenance to the energy industry. It serves customers in the public and private sectors, including commercial, industrial, distribution and fulfillment centers, manufacturing, education, healthcare, telecom, utilities, transmission and integrity, high tech, entertainment, government, and infrastructure markets. The company was formerly known as J2 Acquisition Limited and changed its name to APi Group Corporation in October 2019. APi Group Corporation was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota.

About Vacasa

Vacasa, Inc. operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and its Guest App. Vacasa, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

