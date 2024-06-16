CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

CorVel Stock Performance

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $245.25 on Thursday. CorVel has a 52 week low of $187.92 and a 52 week high of $281.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.76.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 9.59%.

Insider Transactions at CorVel

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $697,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,929 shares in the company, valued at $44,846,346.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $697,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,846,346.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total transaction of $554,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 266,584 shares in the company, valued at $73,843,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,528. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 7,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

