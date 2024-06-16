Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CTRA. UBS Group raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.93.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CTRA opened at $26.73 on Friday. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day moving average of $26.46.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 869.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

