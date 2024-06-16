Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA) Short Interest Up 20.0% in May

Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 172,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Coya Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COYA traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.20. The company had a trading volume of 101,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,578. The firm has a market cap of $105.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.77. Coya Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COYA has been the subject of several research reports. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coya Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coya Therapeutics by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 496,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 772.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 750,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,274,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 805,959 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coya Therapeutics

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

