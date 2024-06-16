Creditcoin (CTC) Price Tops $0.53 on Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Creditcoin has a market cap of $180.09 million and approximately $18.71 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00000793 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001643 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 341,092,249 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

