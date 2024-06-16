Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Short Interest Down 11.3% in May

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,550,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the May 15th total of 11,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $28.88. 1,364,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,672,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -160.44 and a beta of 2.20. Credo Technology Group has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.61.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Credo Technology Group news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $282,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,130,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,323,958.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $1,206,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,993,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,159,691.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $282,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,130,945 shares in the company, valued at $88,323,958.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 845,255 shares of company stock worth $17,804,636. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 293,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 47,650 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 958,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,658,000 after purchasing an additional 111,957 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 31.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,705,000 after buying an additional 2,993,303 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 17.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 202,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 81,904 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRDO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Get Our Latest Report on CRDO

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.