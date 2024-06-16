Creekmur Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 13,891.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,724,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,605,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,799,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 239.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,128,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,081 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in PPL by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,269,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,721,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,889. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

