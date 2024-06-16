Creekmur Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,372 First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

RDVY stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $53.97. The company had a trading volume of 555,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,638. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.56 and its 200 day moving average is $52.96. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2238 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.