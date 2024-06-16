Creekmur Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 559 iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 3,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 9,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.08. 491,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,801. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.82. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $100.84 and a 1 year high of $151.19.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

