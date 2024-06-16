Creekmur Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $336,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.
Public Storage Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE PSA traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $283.25. The stock had a trading volume of 617,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,322. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $312.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.41. The company has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.63.
Public Storage Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.99%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Public Storage Profile
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.
