Creekmur Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Separately, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ:SRTS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,678. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $86.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77.

Insider Transactions at Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare ( NASDAQ:SRTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $10.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Heinrich sold 15,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $95,016.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRTS has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.