Creekmur Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.61.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $385.44. 3,415,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,062,189. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.37 and a 12 month high of $390.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.23 billion, a PE ratio of 727.25, a PEG ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $325.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.81.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total value of $1,893,030.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total value of $1,893,030.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total transaction of $4,827,467.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,851,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

