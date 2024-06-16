Creekmur Asset Management LLC Invests $1.01 Million in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 587.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In other news, Director Barbara Adams acquired 3,381 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $67,958.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,082 shares in the company, valued at $443,848.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.53. 1,175,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,229. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.78. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.46 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.34%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

