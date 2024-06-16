Creekmur Asset Management LLC Invests $1.52 Million in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,023 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PWR. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (up previously from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.85.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Down 1.2 %

PWR traded down $3.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $273.29. 762,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.74 and a 12-month high of $286.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.29.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.