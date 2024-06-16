Creekmur Asset Management LLC Invests $5.22 Million in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,904,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,588,023. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.04. The company has a market capitalization of $80.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $61.01.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.