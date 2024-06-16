Creekmur Asset Management LLC Invests $78,000 in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

PHO traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.58. The company had a trading volume of 58,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,775. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.90 and a 200-day moving average of $63.08. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $68.97.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

