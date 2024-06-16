Creekmur Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 348.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of URA traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.56. 1,741,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,193,380. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day moving average is $29.60.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

