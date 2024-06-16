Creekmur Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grey Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 69,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Newmont by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its holdings in Newmont by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 11,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $40.82. 5,505,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,632,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.96. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Argus cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.36.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

