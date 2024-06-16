Creekmur Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SGOV stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.53. 3,505,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,626,476. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.47. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.