Creekmur Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
SGOV stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.53. 3,505,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,626,476. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.47. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.75.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.