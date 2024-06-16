Creekmur Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,580 iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,163,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,647,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 514,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,869,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 360,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,678,000 after buying an additional 10,987 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $111.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.96.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

