Creekmur Asset Management LLC Takes $74,000 Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 49.6% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,065,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,609,000 after buying an additional 1,680,200 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 93.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 204,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 98,807 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 376,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,546,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after buying an additional 228,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 378,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 18,916 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPW. Truist Financial raised their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.85. 6,635,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,722,066. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.03%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

