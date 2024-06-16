Creekmur Asset Management LLC Takes $824,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 52.1% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of LMT stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $458.34. 702,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,249. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $462.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.17. The stock has a market cap of $109.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $479.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

