Creekmur Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2,147.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,617,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,629,000 after buying an additional 3,456,621 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,055,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 3,874.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 973,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,320,000 after buying an additional 948,644 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 22.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,888,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,754,000 after buying an additional 911,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,113,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,552,000 after buying an additional 852,089 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIPC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.68. The stock had a trading volume of 382,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,346. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.45. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average of $34.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

