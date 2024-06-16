Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Receives $99.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.29.

CCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Crown from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

NYSE CCK opened at $78.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Crown has a 12-month low of $69.61 and a 12-month high of $96.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 23.95%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Crown’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,678 shares in the company, valued at $51,737,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 608,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,737,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,470.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock worth $3,300,420 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCK. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at $119,167,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $109,826,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 474.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,214,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,312 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $84,960,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Crown by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,213,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,886,000 after acquiring an additional 654,082 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

