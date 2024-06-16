CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Short Interest Update

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the May 15th total of 3,310,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSGS shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CSG Systems International from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSG Systems International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Institutional Trading of CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International Trading Up 0.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 28.1% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 88.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGS stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.48. 198,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,618. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. CSG Systems International has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $270.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

