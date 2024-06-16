CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.82.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.87 and a 200-day moving average of $35.13. CSX has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CSX will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

