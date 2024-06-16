Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT) Short Interest Down 24.5% in May

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the May 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 487,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Curative Biotechnology Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CUBT remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. 27,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,438. Curative Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

About Curative Biotechnology

Curative Biotechnology, Inc, a development-stage biomedical company, focuses on novel treatments for rare diseases. The company focuses on therapies with potentially accelerated development paths as a result of the disease, the nature of the therapeutic itself, or the stage of clinical development. Its pipeline candidates include CURB906, an antibody-drug conjugate for targeting CD56 positive brain tumors; and IMT504, a novel immune therapy to treat rabies.

