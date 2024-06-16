DA Davidson Trims Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Target Price to $23.00

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.06% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Wabash National Stock Performance

Wabash National stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.19. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $932.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.60.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.06). Wabash National had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 37.84%. The firm had revenue of $515.28 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Wabash National will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabash National

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 16,706 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 295,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

