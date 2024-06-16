Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Lowered to $175.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $173.81.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DRI

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $148.78 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $176.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $192,857.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,717.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $192,857.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,717.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,599 shares of company stock worth $2,197,891 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 327,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,427,000 after acquiring an additional 47,915 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 846,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,553,000 after acquiring an additional 34,174 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 127.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 395.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 29,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.