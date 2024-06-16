Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Rating Reiterated by Monness Crespi & Hardt

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $98.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $290.00. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DDOG. JMP Securities raised shares of Datadog to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.04.

Datadog Price Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $117.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Datadog has a 52 week low of $77.81 and a 52 week high of $138.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 368.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.97 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total value of $1,954,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,851,883.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total value of $1,954,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,851,883.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 3,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $355,959.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 199,772 shares in the company, valued at $22,690,103.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 679,553 shares of company stock valued at $80,060,728 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Datadog by 743.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

